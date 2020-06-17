Firefighters from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department responded to two separate accidents in two days.
One of the accidents, which happened at approximately 3:49 p.m.Tuesday at Avenue D and County 15th Street, involved a silver Toyota Avalon.
The driver, a 17-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on County 15th Street when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a telephone pole at the intersection.
After being examined by paramedics, the driver was released to the Somerton Police Department, which is investigating the collision.
Somerton/Cocopah firefighters were also dispatched to Avenue B for a crash on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at approximately 3:37 p.m. at the intersection with County 20th Street.
According to information provided by Fire Chief Paul De Anda, when firefighters arrived on scene they found a black Toyota SUV, with significant damage, facing north on the eastbound shoulder of the road.
The lone occupant of the vehicle, a female driver, was sitting in the passenger seat complaining of severe neck pain.
All of the vehicle’s airbags had deployed as a result of the crash.
The other vehicle involved, a white Chevrolet quad cab pickup, was on the southbound shoulder on the west side of Avenue B.
The driver, his wife and two children were unharmed and they refused treatment.
The driver of the Chevrolet told firefighters that the black Toyota, which was northbound on Avenue B, had crossed over into his lane.
Although he swerved to avoid colliding, he said they still struck each other.
All of the occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing their seat belts and all of its airbags had deployed as well.
The driver of the Toyota was placed in modified cervical spine precautions and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation of her injuries.