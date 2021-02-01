Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a residential fire early Sunday morning that is being considered suspicious in nature.
According to information provided by Fire Chief Paul De Anda, the fire was reported at approximately 3:10 a.m. in the 200 block of East Spring Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an abandoned home with fire coming from the north and south sides of the attic. Flames could also be seen inside the house.
Firefighters immediately searched the inside of the home to ensure there were no homeless occupants, and upon not finding any, began putting out the fire.
Mutual aid was requested, with the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department helping out on scene, while the Yuma Fire Department backfilled the station to handle any other incoming responses.
The fire took approximately 1 ½ hours to fully put out, due to the home having two roofs, one built over the other.
The home did not have electricity or natural gas connected at the time.
