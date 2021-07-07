Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request on Tuesday morning from the Rural Metro Fire Department for a report of several agriculture busses on fire.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said the incident happened at approximately 9:55 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, they found three busses fully-involved in flames and a fourth starting to catch on fire in a lot in the 1800 block of Gadsden Street.
Firefighters used a compressed air foam burner unit from their squad unit on the partially burned out bus, which De Anda said allowed the other six busses to be saved.
Once the foam had been applied SCFD firefighters ran a 1½-inch water hose from a nearby fire hydrant and put out the fires on the other three busses.
When Rural Metro firefighters arrived their department assumed command of the scene.
The San Luis Fire Department also provided mutual aid and personnel.
A worker told firefighters that the fire was a result of metal work being performed on one of the busses.
