Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak emergency on Highway 95 just east of Avenue G on Wednesday.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said that at approximately 2:30 p.m. a construction company that was installing a water line cut through a natural gas pipeline with its excavating equipment.
Somerton Cocopah firefighters were called to the scene, along with a Southwest Gas crewman who was working nearby in Somerton.
“Strong winds helped dissipate the natural gas that was escaping,” De Anda said.
An emergency repair crew from Southwest Gas arrived a short time later and clamped off the gas line.
Somerton Cocopah firefighters stood by on scene with a fire hose at the ready while the Southwest Gas emergency repair crew fixed the broken gas pipe.
While the repair work was being done Somerton police rerouted the westbound traffic around the site of the natural gas leak.