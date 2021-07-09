Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department extinguished a car fire in Gadsden early Thursday afternoon.
According to Battalion Chief Louie Carlos, at approximately 1:04 p.m. firefighters responded to the area of 2nd Avenue and Main Street for a report of a vehicle fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a Cadillac Escalade, fully engulfed in flames, inside a dry irrigation canal.
There were no occupants inside the vehicle.
Carlos added that a tank owned by Fertizona, which was nearby, was also damaged and had melted.
The Somerton Police Department was first on scene and is investigating the incident.
