Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to two rear-end collisions Monday afternoon less than an hour apart, one of which resulted in three injuries.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, the first crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. at County 15th Street and Avenue A½.
A white sedan with three occupants was traveling eastbound on County 15th Street, when the driver came to a stop in order to make a turn.
Another small white sedan, which had two occupants, then collided with the white sedan in front of it.
All three occupants in the white sedan that had been rear-ended were complaining of pain to their necks and backs.
However, after being examined by SCFD paramedics, they signed a refusal for treatment or transportation to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The two occupants of the other white sedan involved stated that they were uninjured.
Later, at approximately 3:33 p.m., Somerton Cocopah firefighters were dispatched to Avenue G and Highway 95 for another motor vehicle collision.
Once on scene, however, they learned the crash had actually happened at County 15¾ and Avenue G.
upon arriving at the new location firefighters found a dark green sedan with significant front-end damage and its airbags deployed.
“The driver was complaining of pain to his left shoulder, back and chest,” Fire Chief De Anda said.
The other vehicle involved was a red Honda Odyssey, which had four occupants: two adults, a teenager and a small child.
The Odyssey had sustained significant rear-end damage and its airbags had deployed as well. All of its occupants were outside their vehicle and moving around when firefighters arrived.
The driver of the Odyssey told firefighters that prior to the crash they had been traveling southbound on Avenue G, but had come to a stop at the end of a long line of vehicles, waiting for the light at Highway 95 to turn.
The dark green sedan, which was also traveling south on Avenue G, struck the Odyssey from behind, after which it sprung back and spun around and ended up facing north.
All of the occupants of the Odyssey stated that they were uninjured, while the driver of the dark green sedan had to be placed in cervical spine immobilization and a backboard before being transported to YRMC.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating both crashes.