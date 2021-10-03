Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department will be wearing new uniform shirts in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The shirts, which are blue with pink lettering, are being worn in support of those who have or are battling the disease.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said he hopes the shirts will serve as a reminder to the public that early detection of breast cancer greatly increases the chance of survival.
“The SCFD’s thoughts and prayers are with those who are currently battling breast cancer, and those in the future who will,” De Anda said.
According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, a total of 41,760 women died from breast cancer. It is estimated that 43,600 will die this year.
However, 90 out of every 100 women diagnosed will still be alive, even five years after being diagnosed, the ACS reports.
Early detection and getting state-of-the art treatment are the two of the most important ways to prevent deaths from breast cancer.
Getting screened regularly is the most reliable way to find breast cancer early. The ACS has regular screening guidelines for women at average risk of breast cancer, and those who are at high risk of getting it.
The goal of screening test for breast cancer is to find it before it causes any symptoms, such as a lump that can be felt. Early detection means finding and diagnosing the disease before symptoms appear.
Breast cancers found during screening exams are more likely to be smaller and still confined to the breast. The size of the tumor and how far it has spread are some of the most important factors in predicting the prognosis of a woman with the disease.
For screening purposes, a woman is considered to be at average risk if she does not have a personal history of breast cancer, or a family history of it, or a genetic mutation known to increase its risk, such as in a BRCA gene.
A woman is also considered at moderate risk if she has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30.
Women between the ages of 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year, while women between the ages of 45 to 54 should get one every year.
Also, women who are 55 and older can switch to getting a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to getting them yearly.
Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years.
