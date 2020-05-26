SOMERTON — City government here needs to eliminate a shortfall of more than $640,000 to balance the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
One factor in the projected deficit is a revised projection of revenues the city will receive from its sales tax through this year and into fiscal 2020-21.
Czarina Gallegos, Somerton’s finance director, recommended the council to reduce the projection by 10 percent to reflect the partial closure of businesses in the city because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That recommendation came at a recent work session at which the council considered various other options for balancing the budget. The other proposals included imposing freezes on hiring of city personal and on travel by city employees to conferences, suspending capital improvement projects and suspending a loan program to help businesses on Main Street to renovate their storefronts as part of downtown renewal efforts.
The council held off on adopting any of those measures, instead directing city department heads to reduce the proposed budgets for their respective department in the new year by 10 percent each.
“We’re going to begin that way, and if more cuts need to be made later, that is a situation that a lot of cities are looking at,” Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “According to our finance director’s projections, revenues into the city’s general fund will be lower than foreseen.”
City Councilman Miguel Villalpando said the projected shortfall was similar to the one from a year ago.
“We have always been as conservative as possible with the budget,” he said. “We have been in this situation before and we were able to balance the budget.”
Villalpando said the council’s priority is to make adjustments to the budget that don’t affect the basic services the city now provides residents.
The council is scheduled to resume its review of budget-balancing measures on Thursday.
The council expects to give preliminary approval to the budget in early June.