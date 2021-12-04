SOMERTON – Domestic violence cases and restraining orders are increasing in frequency in the Somerton Municipal Court, in a trend over the last year that coincides with the impact of the pandemic on homes.
Judge Manuel Figueroa, head of the Municipal Court, announced that he has noticed the growing trend in domestic violence cases that have come to his court for almost a year and a half.
“I am seeing that between 65% and 70% of my time goes to cases of domestic violence or restraining orders, and that did not happen before,” said Figueroa.
“These types of cases that reach the court have increased in the last 10 years, but more so with this COVID-19, although there are people who do not agree on that point of view,” added the judge.
Confinement due to the pandemic, infections in homes, stress due to unemployment, the impact on the family economy and having older adults who are more vulnerable to the virus could be causes that have increased cases of domestic violence, Figueroa noted.
But, on the other hand, it could also be the fact that the public has more information on how to identify when domestic violence occurs and how to report it.
While restraining orders are civil matters, dowmestic violence cases are criminal, but they tend to coincide in that they arise from disagreements or abuse in a family or dating relationship.
Figueroa stated that domestic violence does not discriminate against the age or social situation of those involved, noting he recently had a restraining order case involving two teens ages 17 and 16, and just days ago he had one couple ages 69 and 58.
“These cases do not discriminate profession, age or economic level, just as they can be adults, they are also presenting in young people, and they can be professionals or farm workers. I want to see if there is support from the other judges and other members of the community to sit down and discuss that,” he said.
“We have to see why it is happening, study the problem, and see possible solutions,” added Figueroa.
He added that this discussion would require the participation not only of local judges, but also representatives of governments, police departments, the education sector, and other organizations and agencies.
Figueroa concluded that he will explore the possibility of such a meeting being held in January.