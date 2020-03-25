SOMERTON – Somerton’s elementary school district not only is planning an elementary school on the east side of neighboring San Luis, Ariz., but looking at building a future junior high in the same area.
In 2018, the state School Facilities Board authorized $6.6 million for the Somerton Elementary School District to build the elementary campus that would serve residents in a rapidly growing area where the boundaries of the district and the city of San Luis overlap.
Jerry Cabrera, a consultant to the Somerton district, said construction of the campus is scheduled to begin in September. By the time it opens a year later, he said, the district could be planning construction of the junior high.
The same growth that is prompting the district to build an elementary school, he said, will also necessitate construction of a junior high.
He noted the San Luis General Plan projects that by 2040, San Luis will have 10,000 more homes, most of them located on the east side where most of the city’s growth is occurring.
Cabrera said once the elementary school opens, the Somerton district will have a better idea about how big the junior high school would need to be. But he estimated the junior high’s initial enrollment could be 300.
Cabrera said the district would need at least a 22-acre site for the junior high, and that it also would seek construction money though the Facilities Board, the state agency that allocates funding for upgrading school campuses and building new ones.
The elementary school on the east side is one of two the Facilities Board previously authorized in November 2018. It will be located on 10 acres of donated land at County 24th Street and Avenue D 1/2.
The site for the other elementary school is located in Somerton on a 33-acre parcel south of Main Street and west of Cesar Chavez Avenue. That land is also donated.