SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The newly built Sun Valley Elementary School has just opened its doors to students, but Somerton Elementary School District officials already are looking ahead to expanding it and even building more campuses in the same area on the east side of San Luis.
With funds from the Arizona State School Facilities Board, the Somerton district built the nine-classroom campus at 3667 E. San Luis Lane, a site that falls within both the boundaries of the school district and the San Luis city limits.
Sun Valley opened its doors Tuesday for the first day of classes, kicking off the 2023-24 academic year with an enrollment of 244 students in grades kindergarten through sixth – a number Somerton school board president Juan Castillo says is only six less pupils less than the school’s capacity.
And given that the campus is located in an area where San Luis officials foresee continued residential development, Castillo said the district will eventually need to open more schools in the same area. But for now the district is applying for new funds to expand Sun Valley.
“Right now we are planning to expand the school,” Superintendent Laura Noel said. “We need to obtain funds from the school facilities board. We have a portion of the funds (but) we want to add at least 10 classrooms.”
Noel said the campus was designed so that it could accommodate classroom additions, as well as additional parking for school staff and visitors.
And, in comments made to people gathered at Monday’s inauguration ceremony, she said the district is also seeking funds for construction of a future campus on property it owns along Avenue D1/2.
“We will do whatever needs to be done to get the funds,” she said.
She and Castillo joined other district officials, parents of students, and representatives of the cities of Somerton and San Luis and the Gadsden Elementary School District at the inaugural ceremony Monday.
“There is no better investment that the investment in education,” Castillo said in remarks delivered to the crowd. “An educated labor force is fundamental to every community.”
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel also spoke. “This is the first of many schools we are going to have on the east side of San Luis,” she said. “I know our children are in good hands.”
Sun Valley is one of two schools built by the Somerton district beginning in 2021. Bravie T. Soto Elementary School, located on Main Street in Somerton, opened in January to 250 students.