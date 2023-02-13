Somerton Education Inc. and YUHSD
Somerton Education Inc. presented $21,829.25 to Somerton High School during YUHSD’s February governing board meeting. Pictured from left are Somerton High Principal Lucky Arvizo, YUHSD board member Christy Cradic, Somerton Education Inc. Chair Helen Anaya, YUHSD board member Shelley Mellon, YUHSD Board President David Lara, Somerton Education Inc. Secretary Lorena Delgadillo, Somerton Education Inc. member Maribel Marin and YUHSD Board Vice President Carlos Gonzalez.

 Photo By Sisko J. Stargazer

Somerton High School is on track for its 2023-2024 opening and the journey to completion has recently experienced a show of community support from Somerton Education Inc. in the form of a $21.8K check.

The group serves as the organizing committee for the Somerton Corn Festival, which they’ve held annually for seven years now to raise funds for extracurriculars at Somerton High School. During the Yuma Union High School District’s February governing board meeting, representatives of the group presented a total of $21,829.25.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

