Somerton High School is on track for its 2023-2024 opening and the journey to completion has recently experienced a show of community support from Somerton Education Inc. in the form of a $21.8K check.
The group serves as the organizing committee for the Somerton Corn Festival, which they’ve held annually for seven years now to raise funds for extracurriculars at Somerton High School. During the Yuma Union High School District’s February governing board meeting, representatives of the group presented a total of $21,829.25.
“We would like to submit to the Yuma Union High School District our first large donation to you and it is in the amount of $21,829.25 and working with [SHS Principal Lucky] Arvizo, we have agreed to furnish the football equipment,” said Lorena Delgadillo, secretary for Somerton Education Inc. “That is not the end of it. We are working really hard and we want to thank our community and the surrounding Yuma County community for always supporting our vision to support Yuma Union High School District for the Somerton school.
“As you know, we are in charge of coordinating the corn fest that we have every year … and not only that, but we have golf tournaments and anything that we can do in order to fundraise enough funds to provide for extracurricular activities for students in Somerton.”
Delgadillo was joined by Somerton Education Inc. Chairperson Helen Anaya and member Maribel Marin, but Somerton High Principal Lucky Arvizo recognized each member.
“There’s continued great excitement, continued great support and this evening, I’d like to highlight a few individuals that have been instrumental in fundraising and getting sponsors for extracurricular activities, such as athletics for our future students, our future Toros,” Arvizo said. “... I know all of them are not here but I’ll go ahead and introduce all of them: We’ve got Chair Helen Anaya and Vice Chair Martha Garcia, Secretary Lorena Delgadillo, Treasurer Maribel Zavala and members Martin Porchas, Maribel Marin and Miguel Villalpando. And again, I’d like to thank them for all their support and their continued support.”
As Delgadillo expressed, the work isn’t over. The check is the first major donation from the committee but they plan to continue raising funds and supporting highly-anticipated Somerton High School.
