The Yuma County Superintendent’s Office is seeking letters of interest to fill a seat on the governing board of Somerton Elementary School District. This seat is meant to occupy the vacancy left by board member Daniel Paz.
To apply for the seat, applicants must submit letters of interest to the superintendent’s office by June 28. Interviews with selected candidates will be taking place on the week of July 11.
Letters should include the applicant’s reasons for seeking the appointment, their leadership qualifications, their current address, whether they’re a registered voter, whether they’re a resident of Somerton Elementary School District and how long they’ve resided in the district.
Applicants must live inside the district’s boundaries and neither they nor their spouse may be an employee of the district.
More information on the role of a board member can be found on the Arizona School Board Association’s website at http://azsba.org/.
Those wishing to seek an appointment on the board may mail their letters of interest to the County Superintendent’s Office, 210 S. 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364, or email them to vwilliams@apscc.org by June 28. For further questions, call the superintendent’s office at (928) 373-1006 and direct inquiries to Vivian Williams.
