FUNCIONARIOS SOMERTON
Photo courtesy City of Somerton

SOMERTON – After a period during which several positions, including managerial roles, remained vacant, the Somerton City Council announced that nearly 100% of the positions have now been filled.

On Monday, in a municipal statement, it was announced that Jazmín Zamudio has been hired as the Director of Economic Development, a position previously held by Marlene Lara, who had been under contract since December. Zamudio was selected for the position from among several candidates and began her duties on Aug. 21st. Additionally, on the previous Monday, Chona Medel assumed the position of Director of Finance, a position that had been vacant since June when Rosa Spallieri, who had been hired in January, left the position.

