SOMERTON – After a period during which several positions, including managerial roles, remained vacant, the Somerton City Council announced that nearly 100% of the positions have now been filled.
On Monday, in a municipal statement, it was announced that Jazmín Zamudio has been hired as the Director of Economic Development, a position previously held by Marlene Lara, who had been under contract since December. Zamudio was selected for the position from among several candidates and began her duties on Aug. 21st. Additionally, on the previous Monday, Chona Medel assumed the position of Director of Finance, a position that had been vacant since June when Rosa Spallieri, who had been hired in January, left the position.
“Due to retirements or work-related reasons, a situation arose where we had many vacant positions. Fortunately, we are now almost at full staffing, moving forward with the council’s leadership,” said Carmen Juárez, Deputy City Administrator.
Over the course of nearly two years, the City of Somerton faced the challenge of finding directors for departments such as Fire, Public Works, Finance, Economic Development, as well as Parks and Recreation, all of which are crucial for the community’s development and services.
Juárez mentioned that there are still a few non-directorial department positions that need to be filled, but these are relatively few in number.
“Finance and Economic Development were the last managerial positions to be filled. We still have some positions in departments to fill, but we are almost complete, which is favorable because we have several ongoing and upcoming projects that require attention,” she noted.
“Recruiting personnel is a difficult and lengthy process because we are looking for the best candidates with the knowledge and experience to serve the city,” Juárez added.
The deputy administrator stated that the two new city officials will be formally introduced during the council session on Sept. 5.