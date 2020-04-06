SOMERTON — Parents need to make sure their kids are doing at home what they can’t do now in a traditional school classroom.
That’s the appeal of the superintendents of the Somerton and Gadsden elementary school districts, who are urging parents to keep their kids busy learning while schools remain shuttered amid the coronavirus outbreak.
School district and individual school websites as well as systems of communication between teachers and parents provide learning tools to help the students with learning, the superintendents noted.
“This school shutdown definitely is going to have an effect on academic achievement,” said Laura Noel, superintendent of the Somerton district. “But parents can still motivate their children to use those tools.”
“It’s not going to be the same,” she conceded. “They won’t be able to have the hours of instruction in the home that are provided in the schools, but it will help a lot in keeping up their level of knowledge if parents at least take time during the day to make sure their children use those tools.”
Raymond Aguilera, superintendent of the Gadsden district, said the district has been sending out reminders to parents to make use of online and other learning tools for their kids’ continuing learning.
“This can help the children continue learning,” said Aguilera, whose district covers San Luis, Ariz., and the nearby community of Gadsden. “We are asking the parents to make their kids use those tools.”
But, like Noel, he conceded that school closures “are going to have a big impact on education. Nothing substitutes for instruction by a teacher in the classroom.”
Noel said even spending 30 minutes each on math, reading and language exercises each day at home can help children maintain and even build on what they have learned in the classroom.
And, she added, “we recommend that parents seek out ideas for science experiments that they can do in the home, for example teaching (children) how to plant a garden and explaining to them how plants grow, going to internet sites where there are science projects for children, motivating them to be creative, to write stories ... there are many ways to keep up learning in the home.”
Somerton parents who lack computers or internet access at home can pick up packets of teaching materials from their children's schools, she added.
The nutrition programs in both districts have seen high demand to student meals even during the period of closures. The programs offer takeout meals for children.
The Gadsden district has served more than 13,000 free breakfasts and lunches following the school closures, while the Somerton district serves 461 breakfasts and 1,041 lunches daily.