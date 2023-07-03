SOMERTON – A transportation planner has joined Somerton City Hall as its public works director.
Charles Gutierrez, previously senior planner manager with the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, arrived at his new post this month.
“I am honored to be selected as the City of Somerton’s public works director and excited to deliver capital improvement projects that will be long-term investments and enhancements in the city’s future,” he said in an announcement of his appointment on the city’s website.
“I am looking forward to growing the public works department and engaging the City of Somerton in this challenging and important work as we bridge together a wonderful community.”
The position was one of several director-level positions at City Hall that became vacant through resignations or retirements in 2022, but that have since been filled.
Most recently, Rosa Spallieri was named the city’s new finance director in February. In January Javier Hernandez was appointed chief of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department. In December, Louie Galaviz, then acting city administrator in San Luis, was appointed as Somerton’s city administrator. Angelica Roldan, serving at the time as acting parks and recreation director in San Luis, was recruited in October for the same position in Somerton.
Still to be filled in Somerton are the positions of city attorney and economic development director.
Jorge Lozano resigned as city attorney but is continuing to perform the functions of that position under contract with the city.
The city is contracting with Marlene Lara as economic development director but is seeking someone to assume the position full time.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the city has received nearly 20 applications for economic development director.
