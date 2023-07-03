FUNCIONARIOS (copy)

Charles Gutierrez is the new public works director in Somerton.

 PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF SOMERTON

SOMERTON – A transportation planner has joined Somerton City Hall as its public works director.

Charles Gutierrez, previously senior planner manager with the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, arrived at his new post this month.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you