State funding for Somerton High School is tabled for another year, per the Arizona School Facilities Board (SFB)’s vote Tuesday.
A project housed by Yuma Union High School District, the school was initially slated to receive approval for state funding last fiscal year in order to open in FY 2022, but data collected by SFB demographers indicated the district only experienced a 1% increase in its average daily membership (ADM), which the board felt was not enough growth to warrant a seventh YUHSD campus.
Despite last year’s verdict, the district remained hopeful that a different answer – paired with state funding – would be granted in the current fiscal year, allowing the school to be completed and open in FY 2023. While awaiting the SFB’s decision following its 40-day ADM count on Oct. 1, YUHSD continued moving forward with the planning process, developing blueprints for conceptual design and safety and security for an 800-student campus.
The recent analysis, however, showed a 0.05% decrease in district ADM this fiscal year and projected a 0% influx for next year, prompting the board to hold the project for consideration as the findings suggested the district wasn’t operating over capacity.
The SFB’s findings differ from those of the third party demographic agency hired by YUHSD, which projected an ADM growth rate of 2.6% for both the current and upcoming fiscal years.
“I honestly don’t know why there’s such a discrepancy,” said Thompson. “I do feel like we did our due diligence in providing a third party. I think the projections of Yuma Union really have to be called out in that Yuma has been quite unique even during the pandemic. Our decline of enrollment is at 0.05%, with an Arizona 40th day decline of 3.7% for general education and 5.4% for special education. Considering our dropout rate of 1.35% in a rural district with the state of Arizona’s dropout rate (of) 3.3%, we’re committed to keeping every student in a robust, vibrant high school environment.”
The SFB’s analysis also presented data on area charter schools, which Thompson felt was irrelevant.
“That’s a new metric for me,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t considered last year...and I’m not sure where that came from.”
A PUSH FOR EQUITY IN METRICS, DECISION-MAKING
It was also noted during the SFB’s meeting Tuesday that migrant students are not clearly accounted for in the current formula – deemed a “legacy issue for the School Facilities Board” and its demographer to contend with.
“We have a district that has quite an influx of migrant students, and I’m not sure how that gets counted in the demographics given that they are not consistent for the entire school year,” SFB board member Sandy Williams pointed out. “I don’t know, in terms of capacity, how that gets assessed.”
“The influx of migrant students in Yuma County comes in October; when you’ve had eight weeks of school before that, that’s 40 days,” board member Tom Rushin added. “Those kids...are only being counted as 60% of a student.”
According to Thompson, the district’s sizable migrant population indicates the formula for counting these students should be weighted to account for this “unique circumstance.”
“If I look at it from a business perspective and how important the economy is to Arizona, our migrant students and their families are looking for the best education possible; that’s why they come here,” Thompson said. “That’s why Yuma Union serves 80% of the migrant population for the state of Arizona. While I do believe formulas and metrics are important, when you have a unique circumstance like this where we continue to serve actual people and students and we’re trying to keep them to continue to come back to a system that we believe in, (a system) that is about college, career and community preparation, that in itself has to be considered and weighed a little bit.”
On a given school day, 1,200 students with Somerton addresses are transported to Kofa High School on 15 buses, accumulating $2.2 million in annual transportation costs, including mileage and wages. In three years, when the high school was slated to open prior to Tuesday’s meeting, student transportation from the city of Somerton to Kofa at 3100 S. Avenue A in the city of Yuma will total $3.6 million.
“This is not typical of rural Arizona,” Rushin said. “They have larger counties, larger districts and growth and in one location that’s far enough away from where the other high schools are. If they were 25 miles closer, we probably wouldn’t be having the conversation.”
Providing a high school for students “to learn in the community in which they live” would consolidate Somerton’s fleet to one bus, as Thompson noted many students would likely walk the short distance to their campus.
“I know our entire state talks about equity...but I’ve been in Arizona for 31 years and I would love to get back to a point where I actually believe the rhetoric,” said Thompson. “The students of Somerton are due for this high school.”
Appropriating funds to YUHSD for the construction of Somerton High School when the student numbers aren’t where they need to be, according to the board, could withhold funds from another district that does qualify for them at this time.
“I am very torn because of my desire to fulfill the law in its entirety and the real for the students of Yuma Union High School District, specifically the students in the Somerton area,” Rushin said. “This problem does need to be resolved in their favor, however, legally I don’t see any way to do that. It’s disturbing to me that we can’t find a solution, because I really do believe through legislative action, it could be dealt with on the migrant number alone.”
SFB board member Jim Chang expressed a similar quandary.
“We want to be accountable for what we do, what’s good, what’s the right thing to do,” Chang said. “The law says if you don’t cross the number, you don’t get a school. But on the other hand, these kids need a school. Is it right, then, to award them a school contrary to what the law says, contrary to what the numbers say? If we, the School Facilities Board, award them a school, will that stand?”
WHAT’S NEXT FOR SOMERTON HIGH SCHOOL
The board urged Thompson to appeal to legislative action, which she said she fully intends to do in order to attain funding for the high school in the current fiscal year.
“Opening in 2024, that’s just too late for us,” Thompson said. “There’s something broken in the way Arizona funds new school buildings,” she said. “I am as passionate as I was prior to the vote about continuing to advocate for Somerton High School’s approval, it’s just that now I have to approach it from a different way. We need to be advocates for change where there’s room for change.”
Thompson said she has good rapport with Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office of Education, and contacting the governor’s education policy advisor is her first order of business.
In the YUHSD governing board’s Dec. 9 meeting, board members elected to proceed with the school’s design process until its “100% completion.”
“We will continue in that work and do everything necessary to get all of that planning done,” Thompson said. “We want to be able to hit the ground running when we get that approval.”
Because the construction of the $47 million project hinges upon SFB approval and the appropriation of state funding, Thompson said the district can’t “do anything substantial” until these things are guaranteed, as doing so could jeopardize the school’s future.
A 2015 Yuma Counter voter-approved bond allocated $20 million for the project, which according to Thompson has been largely utilized to purchase the land for the school in 2017 and conceptualize the school’s design – “two huge (monetary) chunks” of the project.
“We have to have SFB support because that’s how Arizona funds school buildings and with anything less than that, we would be able to start something but we wouldn’t have anything we could operate any kind of school in,” Thompson said.
Thompson added that she appreciates the SFB board members’ desire to support her cause and understands the “predicament” they’re in with their conviction to provide a school for students in Somerton and their obligation to the law.
“I feel supported,” she said.