Brick by brick and truss by truss, the construction at Somerton High School is continuing at a quick pace. By August 2023, the Yuma Union High School District is planning to open the new school’s doors to students and fulfill the community’s dream of having its own high school.
On Friday, the district held a tour of the school’s construction progress for district leaders and media while laborers swiftly carried on with making Somerton High a reality.
“We’re extremely excited, the community’s extremely excited, the students are,” said SHS Principal Lucky Arvizo. “We started construction here at Somerton High School in November 2021. Construction is going to be completed so we can open in August of 2023 with our freshman class. The school has been built for 1600 students.
“Somerton has longed for a high school for quite a long, long time. It’s gonna be a beacon of pride for the community. We’re going to empower our students to make sure that they have personal success, excellence. So we’re really excited for them. We’re going to have not only academic programs, CTE programs, extracurricular activities, athletics ... overall, a great educational experience for our students.”
In discussing the layout of the campus, Arvizo noted that what makes it unique is its student learning centers. Built around a courtyard, the campus is spread out and open, sitting on 52 acres of land. The open design not only lends itself well for getting around and enjoyment, but also for withstanding potential stress.
Project Manager John Kovesdy from McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., explained that the school sits on a fault line and a seismic zone. The spread out design over a larger surface area results in a sturdier campus. Additionally, one unique feature of the site is its geogrids. Four layers of the flexible reinforcement meshes are underneath all the school’s buildings to prevent them from shifting in case of a seismic event.
A lot of consideration for use and safety has gone into the project’s design. And while the construction workers are executing the design for Somerton High, project engineers are among those ensuring that everything’s in order.
“It’s more than checking plans and checking specs,” said Senior Project Engineer Leslie Amaya. “There’s a lot of coordination that goes on. I hold meetings every Wednesday and I have to coordinate those meetings with the trades that have been coordinating their 3D models. So we have like the company doing the trusses, which is called Redfield–they have their own model. We have a self-perform mechanical and plumbing team on their own 3D models. And so they’re all coordinating it before we build it to make sure that nothing’s clashing. In general, it’s just basically making sure that what they’re building out there is per the plan.”
Amaya and Arvizo also expressed that the day of the tour was pretty good for the workers weather-wise. Despite temperatures in the 100s, a breeze goes a long way in comfort during construction.
Looking ahead, Arvizo and everyone working on the project are excited to see the school approach closer to its completion.
“I think what I’m truly excited for is for the community,” Arvizo said. “My father was born and raised in Somerton, my grandfather spent a lot of time obviously here in Somerton. So it’s kind of a full circle. I have an extra, extra sense of pride of opening a high school here in this community.”
Project Manager John Kovesdy concluded that there’s much to celebrate.
“What I’m most excited about is just to celebrate a high school that’s been a long time coming in Somerton,” he said. “The vision is now becoming a reality … To actually see it come out of the ground so fast, it’’s exciting and it’s a good quality school.
“How wonderful it is to work for such a good district. Their hearts are in the right place. It’s for the students. It’s always about the students, the students, students, students. My mom was in education. My wife was a teacher. Education is a big part of what I’m passionate about. I like to get to the classrooms and teach construction and just knowing that this is solely for the students and not for anything else? It’s heartwarming.
“This [project] has a little bit of a different feel. It’s bigger impact.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.