Brick by brick and truss by truss, the construction at Somerton High School is continuing at a quick pace. By August 2023, the Yuma Union High School District is planning to open the new school’s doors to students and fulfill the community’s dream of having its own high school.

On Friday, the district held a tour of the school’s construction progress for district leaders and media while laborers swiftly carried on with making Somerton High a reality.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

