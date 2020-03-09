SOMERTON — Brissa Garcia, a longtime Somerton resident, has joined City Hall as its special events coordinator.
In her new role, Garcia is responsible for planning and organizing the public events the city hosts. She succeeds Angelica Roldan, who left to become assistant parks and recreation director in San Luis, Ariz.
Garcia, selected from among about 60 applicants, assumed her position in February.
Born in Salinas, Calif., and raised in Somerton, Garcia attended Northern Arizona University, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
“I have always appreciated the fact that Somerton has very good events. I’m coming here to contribute and work as a team player, because each event requires all of us to do our part. I’m coming to continue what is being done and to add to it. I’m coming with a positive attitude and an open mind.”
Among the events the city organizes are Somerton Greater Days, which celebrates the city’s founding; Petapalooza, a pet fair; Cinco de Mayo and Fourth of July celebrations; the Corn Festival in the fall, and a holiday parade in December.
“To have events is to celebrate the community, (to allow) residents to get out of the routine of just working,” Garcia said. “Besides events bring more money into the city, and the city becomes more recognized. Events help everyone — the city, the businesses and the people themselves, offering them something to have fun with.”