SOMERTON – Angelica Roldan, Somerton’s former special events coordinator, has returned to the city to become its new parks and recreation director.
Roldan, who succeeds Jesus Meza in the post, will supervise the athletic and recreation programs the city offers the public as well as oversee maintenance of city parks.
Roldan, most recently acting parks and recreation director in San Luis, is the second official Somerton has hired away from that city in recent weeks. Louie Galaviz stepped down as acting city administrator in San Luis to become city administrator in Somerton.
Roldan served as special events coordinator in Somerton from September 2016 until December 2019, when she was hired as assistant parks and recreation director in San Luis. She later moved to the acting post of director when Galaviz was promoted to acting city administrator.
“For me it’s like returning home again,” Roldan said. “I was raised here and worked here, and now I come back with the experience of having been interim (parks) director for a year and four months. I’m coming back to support the (Somerton) parks and recreation team and work with them to develop the ideas that I have.”
Her priorities, she said, will include upgrading parks and green spaces in the city, developing new recreational programs and working with other city officials to offer events that attract visitors to the city.
“I want to collaborate so that Somerton continues being the best small city in Arizona,” she said.