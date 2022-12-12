ROLDAN (copy)

ANGELICA ROLDAN is Somerton’s new parks and recreation director.

 photo Courtesy of City of Somerton

SOMERTON – Angelica Roldan, Somerton’s former special events coordinator, has returned to the city to become its new parks and recreation director.

Roldan, who succeeds Jesus Meza in the post, will supervise the athletic and recreation programs the city offers the public as well as oversee maintenance of city parks.

