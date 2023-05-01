Somerton will pay tribute to a popular beer cocktail May 6 when it hosts the Battle of the Cheladas festival
In what is a tradition in Mexico, cheladas are made with lager beer, lime juice and other ingredients, and the city is making the drink the occasion of a celebration that will also feature live music, dozens of food booths, an offroad vehicle exhibit and other attractions.
The festival will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Council Avenue Park, 801 Council Ave.
“This is the second year we have had the event and we are inviting the public to come,” Somerton special events coordinator Brissa Garcia said. “This is a family event, and it’s a way to attract visitors and help our businesses become better known.”
The festival with bring together 33 food and drink booths, with eight of the vendors competing for the title of Best Chelada, an honor awarded by vote of people attending the festival. The winner will receive a $500 prize.
Area bands that will play at the festival are Los Normans, Kumbia Queen and Los Ravines.
Sixty-five offroad vehicles are expected to be displayed in the exhibit, and the festival will also include a children’s play area.
For more information about the festival, call Garcia at 928-722-7394.