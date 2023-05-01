FESTIVAL 1 (copy)

Cheladas, a Mexican beer cocktail, will be the occasion for the second annual Battle of the Cheladas festival in Somerton on May 6.

FILE PHOTO

Somerton will pay tribute to a popular beer cocktail May 6 when it hosts the Battle of the Cheladas festival

In what is a tradition in Mexico, cheladas are made with lager beer, lime juice and other ingredients, and the city is making the drink the occasion of a celebration that will also feature live music, dozens of food booths, an offroad vehicle exhibit and other attractions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you