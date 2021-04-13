A Somerton man has been arrested on charges of child molestation, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
YCSO responded to a welfare check at approximately 5 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a possible molestation case.
Upon making contact with the reporting parties, two female sisters ages 29 and 11, deputies noted indicators of abuse. The sisters were transported to Amberly’s Place, where interviews were conducted by YCSO deputies.
The victims disclosed they were assaulted and molested by their biological father.
Juan Fraga, 59, of Somerton, was contacted and interviewed by investigators. He was arrested and booked on multiple charges, to include molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor, YCSO reported.