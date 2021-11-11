A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday in Yuma Justice Court against the Somerton man arrested in connection to last month’s armed robbery of a Washington Federal Bank branch.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, 34-year-old Victor Zavala was informed that he was being charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.
Zavala was arrested at approximately 1:24 p.m. Nov. 4 when an off-duty officer spotted a suspicious vehicle that had driven around the Washington Federal Bank, 100 E. 32nd St., multiple times.
In addition to ordering that Zavala’s bond remain at $50,000, Stewart scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.
His case will likely go before the grand jury before the preliminary hearing can be held. If that happens, his next court appearance will be in Yuma County Superior Court for his arraignment.
The judge also appointed the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to represent Zavala.
If Zavala is able to post bond he will be under the supervision of pretrial services.
Zavala, as he did in his initial appearance last week, maintained his innocence, saying it wasn’t him.
When officers searched Zavala’s car following the traffic stop, they found evidence allegedly connecting him to the Oct. 27 armed robbery of the bank. Yuma police did not release any information as to what the evidence was.
The initial investigation into that armed robbery revealed that an unknown male, now believed to be Zavala, entered the bank and demanded money.
While a gun was not seen, the suspect held an unknown covered object in his hand.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, heading west on 32nd Street.