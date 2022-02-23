The attorney representing the Somerton man charged in connection to robbing a bank in Yuma is seeking to have his client released from jail while he awaits trial.
Victor Zavala, 34, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $50,000 bond, on two counts of armed robbery and one count of robbery.
During a hearing Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court, Parks, who is from the public defender’s office and represents Zavala, informed the court that he has filed a written motion requesting a condition of release hearing be set.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Parks’ request and scheduled the hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 8. He also scheduled a final management conference for 9 a.m. on March 22.
Zavala was arrested at approximately 1:24 p.m. Nov. 4 when an off-duty officer spotted a suspicious vehicle that had driven around the Washington Federal Bank, 100 E. 32nd St., multiple times.
When officers searched his car following the traffic stop, they found evidence allegedly connecting him to the Oct. 27 armed robbery of the same branch bank. Yuma police did not release any information as to what the evidence was.
The initial investigation into that armed robbery revealed that an unknown male, now believed to be Zavala, entered the bank and demanded money.
While a gun was not seen, the suspect held an unknown covered object in his hand.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene, heading west on 32nd Street.
At a previous hearing for Zavala in January, prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office explained that a plea offer is going to be made in the case.
Zavala currently has two cases against him, with one being for the armed robbery of the branch of the Washington Federal Bank and the other stemming from the robbery of Fast Auto Loans.
The plea offer will resolve both cases, according to Gallagher.
