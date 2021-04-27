The driver injured in a two-car collision that happened Thursday morning at Avenue C and Highway 95 has died at a Phoenix-area hospital, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
He has been identified as 82-year-old Samuel Sandoval, of Somerton. YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said he passed away on Saturday.
The crash happened at approximately 10:35 a.m. and involved a white 2016 Honda Civic, which was being driven by Sandoval, and a grey 2014 Nissan Altima.
The initial investigation revealed that Sandoval had been traveling northbound on Avenue C and failed to yield at a posted stop sign at Highway 95.
In doing so, his white Honda Civic collided with the grey Nissan Altima, which had been traveling northeast on Highway 95.
Battalion Chief Louie Carlos, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said when firefighters arrived on scene they found a white Honda Civic with driver side front end damage and a gray Nissan Sentra with driver side front end damage.
Both vehicles had their airbags deployed.
Sandoval was found unresponsive and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with possible head injuries by Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance, and was later flown out to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra was assessed for injuries and refused care on scene.
This crash remains under investigation; however, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.