A federal grand jury in Phoenix returned a four-count indictment Tuesday against 23-year-old Cesar Alberto Palomares of Somerton.
The indictment alleges that on Jan. 27, 2022, Palomares was attempting to smuggle methamphetamine as he entered the United States through the U.S. Port of Entry at San Luis, Ariz.
During the incident, customs officers found over 100 packages containing a white crystal-like substance hidden in Palomares’ vehicle.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and the combined weight of the packages was more than 150 pounds.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations-Yuma conducted the investigation in this case.
The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.