A 45-year-old Somerton man was killed in a crash on Avenue B Sunday evening.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, at approximately 9:52 p.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Avenue B for a report of a two-vehicle collision.
The initial investigation determined that a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-150 pickup truck were both traveling southbound on Avenue B when the crash happened.
The red Jeep was attempting to pass the black F-150 using the continuous center turn when it collided into the pickup truck’s rear driver side.
In doing so, the driver of the red Jeep lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over.
The driver of the Jeep was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries. He has been identified as Carlos Gonzalez.
Next of kin notification has been made.
The case remains under investigation at this time and alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision, YCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted the YCSO website at