A 75-year-old man from Somerton was killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the crash happened at approximately 4:47 a.m., with deputies being dispatched to the area of Avenue A and County 14 ½ Street.
The initial investigation revealed a black Ford F-250 and a white Chevrolet S10 had both been heading northbound on Avenue A in the area of County 14 ½ Street.
The Ford was traveling behind the Chevrolet when, for unknown reasons, the Chevrolet’s brakes were applied in the middle of the roadway.
The driver of the Ford attempted to swerve around the Chevrolet, but was unsuccessful.
The black Ford collided with the rear driver’s side taillight of the white Chevrolet, causing the pickup truck to roll over.
The driver of the white Chevrolet, identified as Francisco Sanchez-Grijalva, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
He was pronounced deceased on scene.
This case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.