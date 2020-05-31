SOMERTON – This city is weighing the hiring of a Texas firm to help it attract a second grocery store to Somerton.
Hector Tapia, Somerton’s economic development director, is proposing the city earmark $22,500 in the budget for the next fiscal year to contract The Retail Coach to find and recruit a new store to provide greater product diversity to consumers.
The city council could decide as soon as Tuesday whether to budget funds for the contract.
“We hope that it is approved in the budget,” he said. “We need it, because (the city’s economic development) department is small compared to other cities. We don’t have a person who specializes in recruiting businesses.”
The need for a second store became more apparent in the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic when shoppers could not find all that they needed at the existing store, Del Sol Market.
“Del Sol Market gives good service, but it’s not enough,” he said. “There are products that residents don’t find there, and they have to look for them at stores outside the city, mainly Yuma.”
Tapia said the city has had contact with at least a dozen prospects in the last couple of years, among them Walmart and Albertson’s, but none have committed, given the size of Somerton’s population.
Under a proposed contract, The Retail Coach would execute the one-year contract in seven phases, beginning with a market analysis that would define the opportunities for retail businesses.
The next phase would involve identifying potential sites for a store in Somerton, and then identifying retailers as well as developers for the project. The Retail Coach also would be responsible for developing a marketing program to recruit a store and developer.
