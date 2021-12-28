SOMERTON – Paying a utility bill at Somerton City Hall has gotten easier in the past couple of weeks, thanks to the city’s first payment kiosk.
In a pilot program, the payment kiosk was installed outside of City Hall, where, for now, only the municipal utility bill can be paid.
Jerry Cabrera, city manager, said that the kiosk is part of a project that was approved in the summer, under a contract with the firm AllKiosk, LLC.
“We think that the kiosk will have a lot of use. From the first day, without having announced it, four people used it to make their payments,” Cabrera said, adding that the kiosk is in service 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
He stressed that the kiosk will be very useful for people who, due to their working hours, cannot go to pay the bill for municipal services during city hall office hours, or prefer not to do so by phone or online.
“The kiosk was installed two weeks ago, but we had not announced it. Depending on how much residents use it, the plan is to install another one somewhere in the city, so that this service is even more accessible to those who live far from City Hall,”added Cabrera.
The kiosk requires the user to have the invoice or account number to pay and accepts payment by card or cash.
Cabrera said that they are analyzing if other municipal payments can be added to the kiosk service.