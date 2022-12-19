SOMERTON – City employees here who were considered essential workers during the pandemic will receive bonuses from Somerton’s share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city council recently voted to divide $300,000 that the city received into bonuses of $2,600 and $3,200 to employees.
How much each worker receives depends on the level of risk he or she faced while on the job.
According to the bonus pay plan approved by the council, police officers, firefighters, trash collectors and water and sewer treatment plant workers were at the highest risk of exposure, owing to holding jobs that placed in situations of greater likelihood of exposure to COVID-19.
Also to receive bonuses are employees considered a moderate risk of exposure while doing their jobs, among them employees of the administration, public works, community development, finance, economic development and parks and recreation departments.
To be eligible for the money, employees must have been working with the city prior to March 2020.
City Administrator Louis Galaviz said the ARPA funds are set aside in the city’s present budget to be paid out as bonuses.