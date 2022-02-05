SOMERTON – The Petpalooza festival, in honor of pets, will return in full force today at Council Park, with activities and services for pets and entertainment for the community.
And for the first time, the event includes a 5-kilometer walk and run for canines and their owners.
“We are going to start the festival activity at 8 in the morning with the race. The purpose is to promote the physical activity of pets together with their owners. It is something new that we are adding this year and that we think will be attractive to the public”, commented Brissa García, special events coordinator for Somerton.
The walk will start from Council Park at 801 N. Council Ave. and head southwest to Perricone Park, where participants will loop three times before returning to the starting point.
The official added that it will be a recreational walk and race, which will offer medals for the first 30 participants to register, as well as free burritos and coffee for participants and the public.
Registration can be done on the day of the event, before the start of the race, or on the website somertonaz.recdessk.com.
Due to the pandemic, last year the Petpalooza festival offered only vaccinations and other services for pets, but now it will return with its full range of activities, including the chihuahua dog race, which, thanks to sponsor Lerma’s Feed, offers the prize of dog food for a year.
In addition, for the enjoyment of the public, there will be dog competitions for costumes, best trick, skills, among others, as is traditional in the festival.
Garcia added that during the event there will be services such as low-cost pet vaccinations against rabies, parvovirus and bordetella, all provided by the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY), which will also offer microchipping services in pets, to help identify them in case they get lost.
In addition, the city’s Animal Control division will offer pet registration services, and Yuma’s Grooming by Josephine pet services business will offer free nail clippings during the event.
In addition, several service stalls and sale of pet supplies will be available.
The Petpalooza festival will run until 1 p.m., and is a well-established event in Somerton, attracting visitors from the area, and is free to attend, Garcia said.