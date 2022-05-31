Somerton police are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.
According to information provided by Police Chief Araceli Juarez, officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street at about 3:35 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
No other information is currently available.
Anyone with any information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
