Somerton Police officers are looking for two vehicles that were seen leaving the scene of a shooting on Monday evening.
Police Chief Araceli Juarez said the incident happened at approximately 9:38 p.m.. with officers responding to 1638 S. Smith Way in regard to a delayed report of shots being fired.
When officers arrived on scene they found spent casings in the road and in the front yard of a home.
Upon further investigation, officers determined that the occupants of the house were not home at the time.
“Officers are still on the scene trying to piece together what happened,” Chief Juarez said.
Officers were also advised that two vehicles were seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting.
One of the vehicles is described as a white Dodge Charger while the other is a black car of unknown make and model. No other information about the vehicles was available
Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to please contact the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.