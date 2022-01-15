The Somerton Police Department has seen an increase in migrants who enter the country through this area to request asylum, and who call for assistance on the 911 line.
In the last two weeks of December, Somerton officers assisted 113 migrants of various ages as a preventive measure when they were exposed to the cold or at the risk of assault.
Police Chief Araceli Juárez noted that the migrants were contacted at night, outdoors, and most of them were on the outskirts of the city.
In a report to the council on Jan. 4, Juárez detailed that in one night there were 68 migrants, on another 20, and in other reports, 15 migrants at a convenience store and 10 on Somerton Avenue and County 17th Street.
“They call 911 asking for assistance and we go to support the Fire Department, we find them exposed to the cold and running the risk that something happens to them, that someone attacks them or wants to rob them,” Juárez said afterward.
She added that the flow of migrants in the Somerton area, in groups which increasingly include minors, has been seen before, but it was more numerous in those weeks, and has not stopped.
“Before we saw almost purely adults, now we are seeing many children among those groups. In fact, on Dec. 27 we contacted a group of eight migrants, six of whom were minors, and they are more vulnerable, ”added Juárez.
She explained that they are migrants of different nationalities, but the groups the police have interacted with near Somerton have primarily come from Central American countries.
She added that the migrants are assisted on the spot and the Border Patrol is called to take care of them, since the officers cannot transport them.
“Sometimes the officers just make sure they are okay, because they can’t stay there, so there are cases where we don’t know what’s going on with them,” she added.
Juárez said that the security tasks of her department are aimed at protecting residents, but also other people who are on the limits of the city.
She highlighted the work of the Fire Department and the support of the Border Regional Health Center for these tasks.