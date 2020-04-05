The Somerton City Council has given the green light for a water and sewer project that city officials hope will spur development on the city’s west side.
The council recently authorized use of revenue from the city’s impact fees to finish design of the project that includes installation of water and sewer lines and a sewer pump station that would serve not only future commercial development but a planned high school and an athletic complex.
The area served by the planned infrastructure is bounded by Highway 95 on the south, Cesar Chavez Avenue on the east, Jefferson Street on the north and the Main Drain on the west. It consists of 20 acres of city-owned land that would be made available for commercial development, another 79 acres that the Yuma Union High School District plans as the site of a future high school, and 35 acres planned as the athletic complex that would be shared by the high school students and Somerton residents.
The cost of the water and sewer project is estimated at a little more than $1.5 million.
Hector Tapia, Somerton’s economic director, said the city public works department will complete the design, using money from the impact fee fund of $354,830.
“We need to begin to push this project so that (developers) get excited,” he said. “This will give them confidence in investing in the city, and that will attract more development to the community.”
Tapia said the city has already received purchase offers or deposits for 8.7 acres of the 20 acres it owns, including from Sunset Health, which wants to relocate its Somerton clinic there. The city is in talks with potential buyers for the remaining 11.3 acres, he said.
Having approved design work, the council will next decide how developers will reimburse the city the cost of the water and sewer infrastructure. Tapia said he hopes to present a proposed development agreement between the city and developers to the council in April for possible approval.