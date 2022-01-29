Two Somerton residents are behind bars after several pounds of drugs and pills were found in their home Thursday following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) executed the search warrant at approximately 6:33 a.m. at a residence in the 700 block of W. Calle De Paz in Somerton.
With the assistance of YCSO K-9 “Kass,” the search of the residence led to the discovery of approximately 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, which had an estimated street value of about $41,000 and about 1.58 pounds of counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, valued at nearly $58,000.
In addition to finding items indicative with street sales, task force members also found multiple firearms.
The suspects of the search warrant, Ericka Quinonez, 35 and 38-year-old David Hernandez, both of Somerton, were arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on drug and gun charges.
The charges include possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other charges include tampering with evidence, misconduct involving weapons, use of electronic communications in a drug transaction and endangerment involving juveniles.
The YCNTF is a multi-agency task force composed of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Somerton Police Department.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to call (928) 783-4427, or (928) 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, to report any suspected drug activity or to visit its website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
