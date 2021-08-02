SOMERTON – The recent robbery of an elderly woman in her home has prompted police and others to warn Somerton residents to be careful about opening their doors to unsolicited visitors.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was robbed July 13 by a man who posed as an employee of the Comite de Bien Estar and who offered to make a free inspection of her smoke detectors to make sure they were working.
“Unfortunately I trusted him and let him enter,” she said. “The man asked me if I had a ladder and then he asked me for water,” she said.
While she was fetching those items, she said, he stole from her.
“”I had a small box with silver jewelry and other valuable jewelry, rings, chains, wrist watches, and all of it was stolen,” the woman said. “Thank God I didn’t come back while he was stealing the jewelry, because I don’t know what would have happened.
“I decided to speak about this so that other people are aware and don’t open the doors to their homes to just anyone.”
She said the man was of medium build, had a light complexion and a beard, and identified himself as Jose Sanchez. He provided her a phone number that turned out to be fake.
The Comite de Bien Estar, a San Luis-based social service organization, issued a statement urging the public to be wary of unsolicited visitors to their homes.
“The Comite de Bien Estar wants you to know it is not sending staff from the organization to make visits. Please, if you receive anyone in our name, contact our offices at 928-627-8559.”
Liliana Arroyo, spokeswoman for the Comite, said the man in question is not an employee of the organization, and said the Comite has no program in which employees make unsolicited home visits.
Somerton Police Chief Araceli Juarez urged the public, especially seniors, to be wary of anyone who comes to the home to offer unsolicited products or services.
“The best thing would be that they not open the door if they see anything suspicious about the persons, and that they ask (visitors) to identify themselves. It’s not very common for cases like this to happen, but it’s best that senior adults and all residents take precautions.”
The Somerton Police Department allows residents 70 and older to place their names on a list for daily phone calls by officers checking on their well-being.
The department also recommends that residents who feel threatened by unsolicited visitors dial 911 and leave the line open so that the call can be traced to their homes.
While sales people can make home visits in Somerton, said Juarez, they must be registered with the city, so they can be identified if necessary.
Emma Torres, executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras, said the Somerton-based nonprofit used to visit homes in one neighborhood to urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is no longer doing so.
“This issue concerns us and we know about vulnerabilities in the community and among seniors. We haven’t made home visits in Somerton recently, but the people who were going around promoting vaccinations were well-identified and had instructions not to enter the homes.”
Torres said residents of Somerton or San Luis should immediately call Campesinos Sin Fronteraas, 928-627-1060 or 928-627-5995, if they receive home visits from anyone identifying themselves as employees of the organization.