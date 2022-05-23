SOMERTON – The Somerton City Council is considering a second proposal to raise trash collection fees – this one a more gradual increase.
Unlike the previous proposal presented by the city’s consultant in March, the new option would discontinue garbage pickups from businesses as part of efforts to close an annual deficit of nearly $160,000 deficit in trash collection budget.
Under the new proposal from the consultant, Wildan Financial Services, the basic fee would increase from $16.33 currently to $17.64 beginning in the new fiscal year that starts July 1, then would go up to $22.46 in July 2026.
The council asked Wildan for the new proposal after seeing the first proposal, which would raise the basic fee to $18.28 beginning in July, ultimately bringing it to $27.11.
In the second proposal, the consultant also adjusted the cost estimate for new garbage trucks the public works department says it will need to serve the city.
Somerton has not raised its trash collection rates since 2009, and city officials say fees must be raised to make the service pay for itself, rather than subsidizing it with money from the general fund.
Dan Jackson, Wildan’s vice president, said even at the higher of the two proposal, Somerton’s trash collection fees would remain on par with other cities.
Under the original proposal, basic collection fees charged businesses would increase from $67.58 to $75.69 in April and then up to $112.18 in the following five years.
Businesses represent less than 3% of the 3,867 customer accounts served by the city, and the second proposal would end municipal service to them.
The council is weighing the two options as it prepares the city budget for the new fiscal year.