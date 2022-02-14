SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Somerton School District (SSD) began the construction of its seventh school and its first in this city, to serve kindergarten and elementary school students.
Officials from the school district, the governments of both cities, and representatives of various agencies were on hand Feb. 3 to witness the start of construction of the school that will initially have 8 classrooms to serve up to 280 students from kindergarten to sixth grade.
The campus, to be built on the southwest corner of F Avenue and County 23½ Street, will have the same specifications, design and cost as the $6.6 million elementary school being built in Somerton, and would be completed in August, to receive students starting next school year.
Both schools were approved by the Arizona Department of Education School Facilities Board in 2019.
“These are exciting times for our district, with two schools tentatively opening in August. We have a number of students who are transported from this neighborhood to Orange Grove Elementary School. I am happy that those students would have a school to go to here, in their neighborhoods,” said Juan Castillo, president of the SSD Board of Directors, during the ceremony.
Both Mayor Gerardo Sánchez and County Supervisor Martín Porchas, also speakers at the event, expressed their satisfaction that the project is coming to fruition and the cooperation between the two communities.
“Our community is the fastest growing in Arizona. We have many growing families and with it the need for more parks and schools. I appreciate the hard work of everyone who has made this happen, and we look forward to the next school the district builds,” said Sánchez.
Somerton District Superintendent Laura Noel said the land donated to the district, on which the school was originally planned to be built, east of Avenue E, will be made available for district use, as the new land was acquired in exchange for part of the site on which the facility was planned in Somerton.
The new elementary school will also be the first in east San Luis, initially serving the approximately 150 students from these neighborhoods who are bused by the Somerton District to Orange Grove Elementary.
The school will be led by Luciano Muñoz, currently a principal at Valle del Encanto who was a teacher for several years in the Gadsden School District.
“When our superintendent asked us principals, ‘Who wants to go to the new school?,’ I raised my hand. It will be a privilege for me to come here and support parents and families. I love this community because I worked in San Luis from 2000 to 2005 as a teacher at San Luis Middle School,” Muñoz said.
He said that in the first year of operation of the school, work will begin to expand the capacity of the campus, and he announced that he will bring programs such as robotics, which he implemented in Valle del Encanto.
The SSD superintendent noted that building schools to the same design, even down to building orientation, allows the same contractors to work on one campus and then move to another for the same job, helping to reduce costs.
This month, there will be a public vote to choose the names for both schools, which will be registered with the state in March.