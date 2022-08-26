SOMERTON – Employees in the Somerton Elementary School District will see higher pay, thanks to several salary adjustments approved by the district’s governing board.
The raises, which will take effect beginning in mid-September, are thanks in part to an increase in state funds the district receives based on student enrollment in the district’s five campuses, district Superintendent Laura Noel said.
“Every year we (raise salaries) to the level that we can, but there have been years when there were no funds to do it,” she said. “But (this year) we were able to do almost everything on our wish list. In fact, we hoped we would be able to do a little more.”
All certified and classified employees in the district will see pay raises, though they won’t receive increases by one across-the-board percentage.
The governing board approved a 2% increase for certified employees, such as teachers and principals. That combined with another 2% increase they’re getting for renewing the contracts this year, brings their raises to 4%.
The board also is setting aside funds for an increase of about $1.50 per hour for classified employees to conform to the increase in the state’s minimum wage slated to take effect in January.
Noel added that the district also will be able to give a 4.5% increase to 126 employees who have been with the district since 2013 and who hadn’t received raises in three prior years.
The board also approved raises to make pay for various positions more competitive with salaries for comparable positions in other elementary school districts around the county.
“We are very good in comparison of teacher salaries, but we are a little low in salaries for classified and administrative employees, and that’s because the state had given money for (salaries for) teachers, but not for the rest of the employees.”