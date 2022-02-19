Somerton’s revenues generally show a stable trend in the middle of the fiscal year.
Only the revenue from the collection of the local sales tax continues to grow, and so far the estimate is 6.8% more than the previous year, Czarina Gallegos, director of finance for Somerton, said Tuesday in a presentation to the council.
Between 2020 and 2021, local sales tax revenues increased by more than $400,000, to reach $2,869,867 dollars.
By the end of this year, it is estimated that $2.9 million will enter the municipal coffers for this tax.
Gallegos explained that this would be the line of income with the highest growth, since a decrease in income shared by the state is expected according to the number of residents here.
Among those revenues is that of vehicle licenses and registration (VLT), which could remain at $800,000, about $75,000 less than the previous year. And the same is anticipated in the Income Tax funds that the state shares with the city, and that this year would reach $2 million, while in 2021 they exceeded $2.3 million.
As for the resources that the Highway Users Fund (HURF), commonly identified as the gasoline tax, the estimate is for a slight increase, to reach around $1.5 million, just above the $1,496,767 received last year.
Some components of funds the state shares through HURF are dependent on the 2020 Census population number, which counted 14,197 residents for Somerton, down from the 2019 estimate of 16,554.
“Sales tax revenues are consistent, but the bad news is in the revenue shared by the state that depends on the population census count. Hopefully an adjustment can be made,” Gallegos said.
The city council will ask the Census Bureau in March for a review of the population count of the 2020 Census.
Today, the council and the city administration will meet in a retreat with which the process for the budget of the next fiscal year begins on July 1.
In this regard, interviewed after the session, Gallegos explained that the financial situation in which the city council ends this year and begins the other depends in part on the investment projects that are suggested after the retreat.
“In general, revenues have not grown, they are stable compared to last year. Right now we are in a good position for the closing of the fiscal year,” noted Gallegos, who added that there are still several months of the fiscal year in which the estimates may change.