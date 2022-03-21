SOMERTON – Anabel Nido is fed up with stray cats in her neighborhood in Somerton.
“From the time we moved to where we live, we have seen like 50 or 60 cats and we know they belong to one neighbor, and the problem is (the neighbor) doesn’t clean the backyard and the odor from the excrement is so horrible and you can’t leave the house.”
At a recent public forum, she and other residents complained that the stray cat population in Somerton is multiplying as some in the city leave out food for the felines.
The Somerton Police Department’s animal control department and the Humane Society of Yuma say the the solution is start a trap, neuter and release program in the city.
“We want to join with residents to fix this problem,” said Juan Rodriguez, a city animal control officer, told a dozen people who turned out at the forum hosted by the city’s library.
“We are doing nothing bad to the animals; we just want you to help us trap them and operate so they can’t reproduce.
“It’s a big problem in Somerton,” Rodriguez added. “When you are driving along (in the city), cats almost always pass in front of you, and that is a danger because you can hit them. Besides that, some people don’t recognize that the animals carry diseases if they aren’t well cared for.”
Unlike with stray dogs, the animal control department doesn’t have a way to trap cats in public rights-of-way unless they appear to be sick or seriously injured, he said.
Rafael Garcia, coordinator of HSOY’s Community Cats program, said residents can best reduce the stray cat population by helping the agency with neutering and release – services performed for free by the humane society.
“We want people to help us trap the cats and bring them to us to operate on them, vaccinate them and then free them,” he said. “That way, we think, we are going to be able control the population. It may take a few years to do it, but it can be done.”
Rodriguez said the city animal control department receives an average of six calls daily from residents complaining about stray cats. He said the stray cat problem exceeds that of stray dogs in Somerton.