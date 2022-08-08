SOMERTON – The duties of the outgoing city administrator and three departments heads are being covered adequately, allowing the city to take its time filling the positions, Somerton’s mayor says.
City Administrator Jerry Cabrera retired effective the first week of August, while Fire Chief Paul De Anda, Public Works Director Samuel Palacio and Parks and Recreation Director Jesus Meza have resigned or retired.
The city council on Thursday was scheduled to interview five finalists from among 30 people who applied for the city administrator position.
Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the council will select the new administrator, but that it is not in any hurry to do so, given that Carmen Juarez, the city’s community development director, is serving as acting administrator.
“We have Carmen in charge, she is a very capable person. We are going to pick whoever is best suited for the post and for the community, someone whom the council agrees can help us.”
The city has a preferred candidate for the public works director position and will soon negotiate a contract with that applicant, he said.
Meanwhile, the positions of fire chief and parks and recreation director are being filled on interim basis by employees within those departments. Anaya said the council decided to delay filling those posts with permanent department heads until the new city administrator is hired and on the job.