A 17-year-old male from Somerton was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
According to Tania Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue B and Patricia Lane.
The initial investigation revealed that prior to the crash a black 2015 Honda CPR 500 motorcycle was traveling northbound on Avenue B and a 2001 silver Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on Patricia Lane.
The driver of the Equinox reportedly failed to yield the right-of-way for the motorcycle as it entered on Avenue B.
As a result, the rider of the motorcycle collided with the rear driver side of the Equinox, causing him to be ejected and fatally injured.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Next of kin notification has been made.
The driver of the Equinox was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
This case remains under investigation at this time and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. An anonymous tip can also be left at the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org