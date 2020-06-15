SOMERTON — The city is looking at spending more than $5.8 million in the next fiscal year on road improvements, upgrades to its water distribution and sewer systems and on other public works projects.
Planned in the fiscal 2020-21 are 21 projects that would be financed either with the city’s own funds, its share of the state tax on fuel sales, revenue water and sewer fees, or with federal Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funds.
Samuel Palacios, Somerton’s public works director, said some of the projects are being carried over from this year, such street repair work and replacement of old water lines.
Ten of the projects, totaling more than $2 million, are projected to be financed primarily with state fuel sales tax revenue, such as installation of traffic signals at Cesar Chavez Avenue and Main Street and widening of Cesar Chavez between Main and Jefferson streets.
Other projects largely financed through the fuel sales tax are reconstruction of Fulton Street and Council Avenue, and improvements to the intersection of Avenue B and County 16th Street. The council also has directed staff to apply to the state for $500,000 in CBDG funding to cover a portion of the cost of the work on Fulton and Council.
Revenue from the city’s water fees will go toward rehabilitating an aging water storage tank at a cost of $650,000 and to extend the water distribution system to the Valley Vista Apartments, a subsidized housing complex managed by the Yuma County Housing Department. The county and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality also are contributing funds to the Valley Vista project, which is anticipated to cost $900,000.
The city is earmarking $1.76 million on sewer projects, including replacement of lines and extension of lines to serve the site of a future high school in Somerton.
Also, the city is budgeting $370,000 for garbage collection services, including the purchase of a new truck to pick up trash.
The projects are subject to approval by the council as part of the budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.