SOMERTON – Skaters and skateboarders will soon have a new place to practice their pastime: Joe Muñoz Park.
The Somerton City Council recently approved a contract for $239,918 for construction of a skate park in the park.
The project, proposed in the city’s general plan, will provide a second skating venue in the city
“The track that we have in Council Park is very limited and it’s not enough,” Somerton Parks and Recreation Director Jesus Meza said. “It gets a lot of use and young people have to take turns to practice skating, which has become a very popular sport in Somerton.”
Unlike the track built a decade ago at Council Park, the new park will have a pit or bowl, as well as ramps and other features that will allow skaters and skateboarders to perfect their techniques, he said.
A.S.A.P. Smart Construction Solutions, the low bidders among contractors competing for the project, is expected to begin work later this month on the 4,400-square-foot park and is expected to complete it within three months.
Accompanying the construction of the skate park, says Meza, will be classes the parks and recreation department is looking at offering in skateboarding technique and safety.
Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya said the park is aimed at serving mainly those Somerton teens and young adults who do not take part in the athletic leagues offered by the city.
The park will be the latest in a series of improvements made at the longtime park. Previously the city added an outdoor athletic court and ramadas.