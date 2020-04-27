SOMERTON — Somerton plans to hire a Chandler, Ariz., firm to make repairs to 1.2 million-gallon tank that supplies water to city households and businesses.
Revolution Industrial will do the work at an estimated cost of $601,165, the lowest among price quotes submitted by three firms bidding for the job.
The water tank, located in the city public works yard, was built in 1998. The public works department first warned the city council last year that repairs were needed to prevent leaks.
Public Works Director Samuel Palacios said the project is expected to take five to six months, once the contract with Revolution Industrial is finalized.
The tank repair is one of several projects slated to be funded with an increase in city water rates approved by the council in June.
In another public works project, the city has contracted with American Preservation Pavement to apply an asphalt seal to various streets around the city.
Slated for the seal are Eucalyptus, Marshall Loop, Jefferson, Amistad, Flower, Palo Verde, Nueva Vida and De Paz streets, and Serenidad, Van Brunt and Musgrove avenues.
Estimated cost of the project is $85,000.