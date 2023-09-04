The Somerton Cultural Center will offer its new program, “Flamencura,” to promote the learning of flamenco dance among children, youth, and adults in the community.
The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that classes, taught by teacher Laura Barajas, will begin on Sept. 6th.
Barajas has more than 15 years of experience teaching flamenco and directs the professional group Solarena, which has performed in local communities.
“I am very excited to be teaching flamenco classes again. I haven’t done it since before the pandemic, but I am ready to return. Flamenco is a wonderful dance; the first time I saw it, I was mesmerized and knew I had to take classes,” she commented.
Barajas, who is also a high school teacher, began her journey into flamenco in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., taking classes at the Tierra Mestiza school, now located in Mexicali.
Throughout her flamenco career, she continued to expand her knowledge and skills, attending classes and workshops in various places. She has had mentors such as internationally recognized dancer Joaquín Cortés, who has showcased his talent in cinema, and José Miguel Fernández “El Escarpín,” a Guinness World Record holder in footwork and a multiple award-winning flamenco artist.
The name “Flamencura” given to the program of classes in Somerton reflects one of the virtues of the dance, explained Barajas.
“There are studies that say dance and art, in general, are therapeutic and ‘heal’ the emotional. So, we thought the word ‘Flamencura’ was a good combination,” said the instructor, adding that dance helps develop motor skills, coordination, and physical fitness.
The program’s classes are open to individuals aged 7 and older and will be held on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, divided into age groups, with a monthly cost of $30. The first week is free.
The classes will take place at the Cultural Center located at 239 W. Canal St., in front of the public library.
Barajas explained that students will learn the different styles or “palos” of flamenco and its fundamentals. She plans to have a dance group composed of students who wish to showcase their art and perform at community events by December at the latest.
In that regard, she mentioned that for the past 15 years, she has had the Solarena group, consisting of dancers of various ages. This experience has allowed her to choreograph and present flamenco as a spectacle for the audience to enjoy.
For information about the flamenco dance class program, call the Department of Parks and Recreation at (928) 722-7384 or Laura Barajas at (928) 503-1662.