FLAMENCO 1

Teacher Laura Barajas (right) performs at a festival in Somerton with her group Solarena. Barajas will be the instructor for the Flamencura program, which will offer flamenco dance classes at the Cultural Center starting on Wednesday.

 Courtesy photo

The Somerton Cultural Center will offer its new program, “Flamencura,” to promote the learning of flamenco dance among children, youth, and adults in the community.

The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that classes, taught by teacher Laura Barajas, will begin on Sept. 6th.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you