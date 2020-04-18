Somerton to offers incentives to shop locally, answer Census amid outbreak

SOMERTON -- Somerton residents who answer the Census will be eligible to win vouchers and discount coupons to use at the city’s businesses, as part of a shop local campaign to help local merchants suffering the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also offered respondents to the 2020 Census would be discounts on their bills for city water and other public services.
Apart from helping the businesses, the campaign conceived by Somerton’s Economic Development and Community Development departments aims to ensure all Somerton residents are counted in the Census, which will determine the city’s share of state and federal funding over the next decade.
Dine-in restaurants, gyms, barbershops and salons in Somerton are among businesses across the state ordered closed by Gov. Doug Ducey as part of measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.
“We are concerned about the impact that the governor’s order to close non-essential businesses has had, as well as the limitations (placed) on those that remain open, mostly restaurants that can now only serve orders to go,” said Hector Tapia, the city’s economic development director.
Somerton households that can confirm they answered the Census questionnaire will be eligible for a drawing for vouchers and discount coupons for use at businesses participating in the shop local campaign.
The city is providing funds for the incentive campaign and for the prizes offered in the drawing.
Carmen Juarez, Somerton’s community development director, said last week the rules for the drawing were being finalized and that they were expected to be publicized in the city as soon as this week on the city’s website and on its Facebook page.
“We are looking at creative ways to incentivize the people to answer the questionnaire and, at the same time, give a little help to the businesses and their families that may be facing economic hardships,” Juarez said.
Meanwhile as part of the campaign, the Economic Development Department is promoting Somerton businesses in a series of videos, and is disseminating a list of restaurants that are open for takeout service or deliver food to homes.
The department is also providing information to businesses about loan programs and other financial assistance to help them weather the economic slowdown brought about by the pandemic.